14/06 - Walker opens up to Brendan

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 14th June

Brendan confronts Walker about Joel’s discovery but Walker insists that Joel doesn’t know the full story and reveals a new side of himself to Brendan.



Lynsey and Riley host the dinner party from hell and no matter how much Riley tries to prove otherwise, Lynsey fears she still has cause to worry about him and Mitzeee.



Martha tries to buy Lacey’s silence but when she discovers that Lacey is far from innocent she is less then all hell breaks loose!



Carmel worries that her dreams of becoming the Face of Attwells could be over before it’s begun…