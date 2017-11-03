14/03 - It's Cheryl's time to shine

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 14th March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 14th March

SPOILER ALERT



Tensions are running high on the day of the business competition.



More than anyone Cheryl is really feeling the pressure with her place on her uni course at risk, can she prove she's a serious business woman?



At the same time, after their little stunt with Tony, Ste and Doug are concerned that they don't stand a chance of winning. Whereas Annalise is quietly confident but will her desire for perfection prove her undoing?



Elsewhere Callum and Maddie are worried about George‘s whereabouts while Scott tries to help Rob get over Annalise, but Rob’s solution might not be the best idea…

Tensions are running high on the day of the business competition.More than anyone Cheryl is really feeling the pressure with her place on her uni course at risk, can she prove she's a serious business woman?At the same time, after their little stunt with Tony, Ste and Doug are concerned that they don't stand a chance of winning. Whereas Annalise is quietly confident but will her desire for perfection prove her undoing?Elsewhere Callum and Maddie are worried about George‘s whereabouts while Scott tries to help Rob get over Annalise, but Rob’s solution might not be the best idea…