14/05 - Brendan is on edge

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 14th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 14th May

SPOILER ALERT



Brendan's hair is standing on end as Walker's presence continues to get his back up.



However the fluffy-lipped bad-boy agrees to give him a place to crash but warns him not too get too comfortable - but is all as it seems?



Meanwhile Amy and Ally's blossoming romance gets cut short when Amy admits that they're going a bit too fast. Ally is devastated but it's not long between Amy finds comfort in the arms of Dodger … not a good plan!



Elsewhere, Michaela is filled with excitement when she gets an offer to go see some old faces.







Brendan's hair is standing on end as Walker's presence continues to get his back up.However the fluffy-lipped bad-boy agrees to give him a place to crash but warns him not too get too comfortable - but is all as it seems?Meanwhile Amy and Ally's blossoming romance gets cut short when Amy admits that they're going a bit too fast. Ally is devastated but it's not long between Amy finds comfort in the arms of Dodger … not a good plan!Elsewhere, Michaela is filled with excitement when she gets an offer to go see some old faces.