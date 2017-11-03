|
Hollyoaks
14/05 - Brendan is on edge
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 14th May
SPOILER ALERT
Brendan's hair is standing on end as Walker's presence continues to get his back up.
However the fluffy-lipped bad-boy agrees to give him a place to crash but warns him not too get too comfortable - but is all as it seems?
Meanwhile Amy and Ally's blossoming romance gets cut short when Amy admits that they're going a bit too fast. Ally is devastated but it's not long between Amy finds comfort in the arms of Dodger … not a good plan!
Elsewhere, Michaela is filled with excitement when she gets an offer to go see some old faces.
08/05/2012
