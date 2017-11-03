|
Hollyoaks
14/11 – A car chase kicks off a deadly chain of events
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 14th November
SPOILER ALERT
As Esther and Bart’s antics push Maddie to the limit, there’s a catastrophic accident which threatens to engulf the village.
Whilst Doug can’t let go of the past, Ste finally discovers the truth about Brendan.
Will there be anyone left standing when the dust settles?
Alison Potter
06/11/2012
