14/11 – A car chase kicks off a deadly chain of events

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 14th November 2012
Wednesday 14th November
As Esther and Bart’s antics push Maddie to the limit, there’s a catastrophic accident which threatens to engulf the village.

Whilst Doug can’t let go of the past, Ste finally discovers the truth about Brendan.

Will there be anyone left standing when the dust settles? 



06/11/2012
