>
>
Hollyoaks

14/09 – Ste and Brendan get flirty

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 14th September 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 14th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 14th September
SPOILER ALERT

There’s chemistry brewing in the kitchen when Ste helps Brendan to prepare Joel’s birthday dinner party. 

When Ash realises how boring she’s become, she insists Lacey’s house party goes ahead which ends up having disastrous consequences for Rob.

The Kanes receive an unexpected guest…

A bitter Maddie winds up Ruby by telling her that Jono has a new musician girlfriend. 

An emotionally-damaged Mitzeee loses her grip on reality and has to be taken to a psychiatric hospital.



04/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         