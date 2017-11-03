14/09 – Ste and Brendan get flirty

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 14th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 14th September

SPOILER ALERT



There’s chemistry brewing in the kitchen when Ste helps Brendan to prepare Joel’s birthday dinner party.



When Ash realises how boring she’s become, she insists Lacey’s house party goes ahead which ends up having disastrous consequences for Rob.



The Kanes receive an unexpected guest…



A bitter Maddie winds up Ruby by telling her that Jono has a new musician girlfriend.



An emotionally-damaged Mitzeee loses her grip on reality and has to be taken to a psychiatric hospital.





