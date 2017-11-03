15/08 - Mitzeee clashes with Myra in prison

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 15th August

Mitzeee has a shock when Myra is transferred to her prison and the pair clash. Things get worse as Mitzeee is forced to ask Riley for help to deal with her blackmailing cellmate Shayne.



After escaping from the failed heist, Brendan doesn’t hold back in his bid to get answers about what happened. While trying to extract a confession he’s joined by a very surprising person..



Dr. Browning is devastated to find that Mercedes manages to sweet talk Riley. Is she slipping out of his clutches?



With help from Dennis, Doug makes amends with Leanne. Then he shockingly gets down on one knee!



Dodger has a surprise date with Annalise, but a bitter Texas tries to scupper it to pay him back for ruining things with Rob.



Jen is devastated when she fails to get the job of her dreams.

