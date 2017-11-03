>
Hollyoaks

15/02 - Will Nancy make it down the aisle

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 15th February
SPOILER ALERT

It's the day of the supposed wedding but with his bride to be none the wiser will Darren actually manage to pull it off?

Finally Nancy finds out that she is supposed to be getting married today but will she forgive Darren for his deception with enough time to make it down the aisle?

Meanwhile at her impromptu Valentine’s party there's a bit of a frosty atmosphere as Sinead refuses to forgive Bart for his earlier antics, while Maddie is disappointed in Callum and a love-sick Jono is missing Ruby…

Elsewhere Cheryl receives an unwelcome Valentines surprise and Mitzeee gets a shock…

07/02/2012
