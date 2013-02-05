15/02 – Carl asks Mitzeee for one final thing | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 15th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 15th February

SPOILER ALERT



Guilt lying heavily on Carl’s shoulders, he asks Mitzeee one final question, but will she leave with him?



After her run-in with the police, Nate wants nothing more to do with Cheryl.



Brendan and Ste attempt to reconcile, but can they get through this rough patch together?

Guilt lying heavily on Carl’s shoulders, he asks Mitzeee one final question, but will she leave with him?After her run-in with the police, Nate wants nothing more to do with Cheryl.Brendan and Ste attempt to reconcile, but can they get through this rough patch together?