Hollyoaks
15/02 – Carl asks Mitzeee for one final thing | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 15th February
SPOILER ALERT
Guilt lying heavily on Carl’s shoulders, he asks Mitzeee one final question, but will she leave with him?
After her run-in with the police, Nate wants nothing more to do with Cheryl.
Brendan and Ste attempt to reconcile, but can they get through this rough patch together?
Alison Potter
05/02/2013
