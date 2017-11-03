>
15/01 – Texas has to answer some difficult questions

 
Tuesday 15th January
With the police wanting answers over Dodger’s accident, is it game over for Texas?

Dirk receives devastating news about Will, but he's struggling to accept it himself, let alone relay it to his family.

An excited Leanne gets ready for her date with John Paul, but will she listen to Dennis’ advice before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, the village rallies around to organise a charity event for ‘dying’ Myra, while Dr. Browning plays yet another cruel trick on her.



