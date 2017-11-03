|
Hollyoaks
15/03 - Rob and Annalise are in denial
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 15th March
SPOILER ALERT
On a drinking session with the rugby boys Rob is determined to prove he’s over Annalise but his laddish behaviour rubs his new team-mate Will up the wrong way.
Elsewhere Annalise enjoys a girlie bonding session with Cheryl and Lynsey but can she really learn to relax and cut loose?
Maria Bell
06/03/2012
