Hollyoaks

15/05 - Walker realizes what it means to mess with Brendan

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 15th May 
SPOILER ALERT 

Walker has a little surprise for Brendan, and Brendan doesn't like surprises...

When Joel sees how riled up Brendan is he wants to know what he's planning to do. As Brendan fumes he makes it clear that no one messes with Brendan Brady and gets away with it!

Meanwhile after their bust up yesterday, Ally is still hopefuly for a reconcilliation. He goes to visit Amy but with Doger still trapped in the bedroom Amy has little option but to get rid of Ally as quick as possible. Is this the end for their relationship?

With nothing to lose Amy heads off with Michaela and Leanne on a road trip to see Daytona Lights unaware that somebody else might be joining them.


08/05/2012
08/05/2012
