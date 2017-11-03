15/11 – The village are devastated by the catastrophe

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 15th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 15th November

SPOILER ALERT



In the aftermath of the accident, Hollyoaks falls into disrepair.



Will Esther and Bart admit to their involvement, or does the blame for the catastrophe lie elsewhere?



Things are put in perspective for many in the village, but how much longer can the truth stay buried?

