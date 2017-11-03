|
Hollyoaks
15/11 – The village are devastated by the catastrophe
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 15th November
SPOILER ALERT
In the aftermath of the accident, Hollyoaks falls into disrepair.
Will Esther and Bart admit to their involvement, or does the blame for the catastrophe lie elsewhere?
Things are put in perspective for many in the village, but how much longer can the truth stay buried?
