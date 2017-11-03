16/01 - Dennis faces a difficult decision

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 16th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 16th January

SPOILER ALERT



Lovestruck Dennis faces the difficult choice between going to Mumbai for an amazing job opportunity or staying and declaring his love for Leanne - will he follow his heart or his head?



Meanwhile as Maddie returns from holiday, Callum is busy with his growing concerned about George’s living arrangements but vows to keep his secret.



In other news Jono is buzzing after sleeping with Ruby but is Ruby simply using him to climb the social ladder?



Elsewhere Cheryl worries about Brendan following Declan’s departure.





Lovestruck Dennis faces the difficult choice between going to Mumbai for an amazing job opportunity or staying and declaring his love for Leanne - will he follow his heart or his head?Meanwhile as Maddie returns from holiday, Callum is busy with his growing concerned about George’s living arrangements but vows to keep his secret.In other news Jono is buzzing after sleeping with Ruby but is Ruby simply using him to climb the social ladder?Elsewhere Cheryl worries about Brendan following Declan’s departure.