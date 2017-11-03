>
>
Hollyoaks

16/04 - Tilly finds a new lover

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 16th April
In this article
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 16th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 16th April 
SPOILER ALERT

New arrival Jen has got Tilly's head in a spin as the loved-up lovelies frolick on the beach. But as they share a cheeky kiss, will everything remain wonderful or is Jen hiding something?

Meanwhile Myra is desperate to build some bridges between her broken family so she asks Jacqui round for dinner, knowing that Mercedes is out (phew). But it's not long before talk turns to the family feud and they're back to square one...

Elsewhere as George tries to make something of himself at college, Pheobe feels even more isolated; while Sinead isn't happy when Diane reveals her new lodger.


 
 

10/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         