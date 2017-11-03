16/04 - Tilly finds a new lover

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 16th April

New arrival Jen has got Tilly's head in a spin as the loved-up lovelies frolick on the beach. But as they share a cheeky kiss, will everything remain wonderful or is Jen hiding something?



Meanwhile Myra is desperate to build some bridges between her broken family so she asks Jacqui round for dinner, knowing that Mercedes is out (phew). But it's not long before talk turns to the family feud and they're back to square one...



Elsewhere as George tries to make something of himself at college, Pheobe feels even more isolated; while Sinead isn't happy when Diane reveals her new lodger.





