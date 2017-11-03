16/08 - Ricky looks set to leave after getting his results

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 16th August

SPOILER ALERT



As the 6th formers get their exam results, Ricky is pleased with how he’s done, but will he be able to leave his friends?



Esther is captured on film doing a drunken impression of Maddie, and accidently ruins Maddie’s fur coat which Sinead is wearing by drunkenly being sick all over it. Uh oh



Mercedes is devastated to witness Riley visiting a desperate Mitzeee in prison – it’s clear the former lovebirds still have feelings for each other.



Meanwhile, Dr. Browning is left alone and finding it difficult to cope without Mercy. Ste regrets agreeing to Doug and Leanne’s wedding now that he finds himself on the outside of the Carter family.



Brendan looks set to return to Ireland with Declan and tries to persuade his sister to join him. But Cheryl is reluctant – is she the only one holding him back though?



Meanwhile, Texas and Dodger have disastrous dates with Rob and Annalise.

