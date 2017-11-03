>
16/01 – Dodger is heartbroken after learning the full truth

 
Wednesday 16th January
As Dodger learns the full extent of Will and Texas’ betrayal, will he shun yet another person from his life?

Jen offers an olive branch to Tilly, but the teen is still struggling to deal with her grief after the death of her friends.

Meanwhile, things continue to get even worse for Esther as the 6th formers step it up a gear….



