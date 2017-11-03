>
>
Hollyoaks

16/02 - Brendan gets an unpleasant surprise

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 16th February
SPOILER ALERT

Joel's back in town and he's already causing a stir.

Mitzeee struggles to understand why Joel has come back and Brendan gets an shock when he uncovers the reason why…

Elsewhere, It seems Tony got lucky on Valentines night with someone from his past, but who as the lucky lady?

Meanwhile Annalise sets Rob the task of planning their trip to Paris, while Scott gets into hot water over a Valentine’s prank.



07/02/2012
