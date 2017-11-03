16/02 - Brendan gets an unpleasant surprise

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 16th February

SPOILER ALERT



Joel's back in town and he's already causing a stir.



Mitzeee struggles to understand why Joel has come back and Brendan gets an shock when he uncovers the reason why…



Elsewhere, It seems Tony got lucky on Valentines night with someone from his past, but who as the lucky lady?



Meanwhile Annalise sets Rob the task of planning their trip to Paris, while Scott gets into hot water over a Valentine’s prank.



