Hollyoaks

16/03 - The Sixth formers intervene

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 16th March  
SPOILER ALERT 

When Rob crosses a line the appalled Sixth Formers have to act! Will their drastic measures have worked and will being tied to a chair make him admit what’s really the matter?

Elsewhere Mitzeee tries to help Riley’s custody case by stirring trouble between Mercedes and the McQueens.

06/03/2012
