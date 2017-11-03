16/03 - The Sixth formers intervene

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th March



When Rob crosses a line the appalled Sixth Formers have to act! Will their drastic measures have worked and will being tied to a chair make him admit what’s really the matter?



Elsewhere Mitzeee tries to help Riley’s custody case by stirring trouble between Mercedes and the McQueens.



