Hollyoaks
16/03 - The Sixth formers intervene
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th March
SPOILER ALERT
When Rob crosses a line the appalled Sixth Formers have to act! Will their drastic measures have worked and will being tied to a chair make him admit what’s really the matter?
Elsewhere Mitzeee tries to help Riley’s custody case by stirring trouble between Mercedes and the McQueens.
Maria Bell
06/03/2012
