Hollyoaks

16/05 - Ally and Dodger battle it out

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 16th May 
SPOILER ALERT

Joel finds himself in yet another sticky situation this week.

Brendan asks for his help in teaching Walker a lesson but when the deal goes sour Joel finds himself out of his depth and in real danger, will he be alright this time?

Meanwhile when the truth about Amy and Dodger’s night together come out all hell breaks loose!

But later on Amy's frown turns upside down as Michaela reveals her surprise - Josh Ashworth! We bet that will put the smile back on her face.


Soaps Editor
08/05/2012
