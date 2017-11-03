16/05 - Ally and Dodger battle it out

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th May

SPOILER ALERT



Joel finds himself in yet another sticky situation this week.



Brendan asks for his help in teaching Walker a lesson but when the deal goes sour Joel finds himself out of his depth and in real danger, will he be alright this time?



Meanwhile when the truth about Amy and Dodger’s night together come out all hell breaks loose!



But later on Amy's frown turns upside down as Michaela reveals her surprise - Josh Ashworth! We bet that will put the smile back on her face.



