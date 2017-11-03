>
16/11 – Tragedy strikes again for one much-loved couple

 
Friday 16th November
With no one else to turn to, two long-standing enemies put aside their differences for the sake of a loved one.

Meanwhile one resident hears life-changing news, but can they live with the consequences?

And just when they thought they were safe, tragedy strikes for one much-loved couple...



