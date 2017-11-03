|
Hollyoaks
16/11 – Tragedy strikes again for one much-loved couple
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 16th November
SPOILER ALERT
With no one else to turn to, two long-standing enemies put aside their differences for the sake of a loved one.
Meanwhile one resident hears life-changing news, but can they live with the consequences?
And just when they thought they were safe, tragedy strikes for one much-loved couple...
Alison Potter
06/11/2012
