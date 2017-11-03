>
16/10 – Ally and Lacey get closer

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 16th October 2012
Tuesday 16th October 
Ally plays cupid for Lacey and Dylan, but during a game of Aussie Rules there’s sexual tension between the pair.

Ally later saves the day when somebody mysteriously uses Ash’s credit card, but he’s powerless to act when a surprise houseguest drops by the Kane residence.

Following Tony’s proposal his world comes crashing down around him, so he decides it’s time for action. But it’s going to cost him big time…

Esther attracts unwanted attention thanks to an embarrassing Jack, and Jen tries to help her find some new mates.



