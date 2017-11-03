>
Hollyoaks

17/01 - Callum stays with George in the squat

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 17th January
SPOILER ALERT

George’s ‘squat-mate’ Phoebe doesn’t like Callum hanging about and warns George to keep a distance. But when Callum insists on staying over can George say no? 

Ruby is left confused about where she stands with Jono now that they've gone all the way. But Ruby has got more to think of when Maddie makes it clear that she's not happy about her muscling in on her turf - eek.

Meanwhile Dennis gets the wrong end of the stick when Leanne tries to let him down gently.

10/01/2012
