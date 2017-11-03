17/04 - Will Tilly escape the fire?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th April

George is freaking out about his presentation but Pheobe hatches a plan to buy him some more time...



But her desperation to win him round takes a sinister turn as she starts a fire at the college with consequences are bigger than she’d ever have imagined…



Tilly’s trapped in the store cupboard as the fire closes in. Desperate to get out, she slips and falls before passing out, will she get rescued?



Elsewhere, Scott makes up his mind to tell Annalise how he really feels.