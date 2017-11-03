|
Hollyoaks
17/04 - Will Tilly escape the fire?
|
|
In this article
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th April
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 17th April
SPOILER ALERT
George is freaking out about his presentation but Pheobe hatches a plan to buy him some more time...
But her desperation to win him round takes a sinister turn as she starts a fire at the college with consequences are bigger than she’d ever have imagined…
Tilly’s trapped in the store cupboard as the fire closes in. Desperate to get out, she slips and falls before passing out, will she get rescued?
Elsewhere, Scott makes up his mind to tell Annalise how he really feels.
|
|
Maria Bell
10/04/2012
|
Article Plan 17/04 - Will Tilly escape the fire? ▼
|