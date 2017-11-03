>
>
Hollyoaks

17/08 - The police are one step closer to Lynsey’s killer

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 17th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 17th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 17th August 
SPOILER ALERT 

Wanting to find new leads into Lynsey’s death, DI Small sets up a reconstruction, which leads to new information and a witness description. Is she one step closer to finding the killer?

Mitzeee’s ex-cellmate Shayne pays Riley a visit. Although Riley isn’t happy to see her, it looks like this could possibly be the end to the situation.

Mercedes grows ever closer to Dr. Browning... 

It’s Attwell’s Mr. Hollyoaks competition, but who will be crowned the winner? 

Martha helps Sinead out of a fix and sees that her and Callum are getting on very well indeed.



07/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         