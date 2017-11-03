17/08 - The police are one step closer to Lynsey’s killer

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 17th August 2012

Wanting to find new leads into Lynsey’s death, DI Small sets up a reconstruction, which leads to new information and a witness description. Is she one step closer to finding the killer?



Mitzeee’s ex-cellmate Shayne pays Riley a visit. Although Riley isn’t happy to see her, it looks like this could possibly be the end to the situation.



Mercedes grows ever closer to Dr. Browning...



It’s Attwell’s Mr. Hollyoaks competition, but who will be crowned the winner?



Martha helps Sinead out of a fix and sees that her and Callum are getting on very well indeed.

