17/02 - Mitzeee thinks Joel's in danger

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 17th February

Friday 17th February
With Brendan on the warpath, Mitzeee worries about Joel’s safety.

But Brendan isn't the only one that Joel has to watch out for. Dodger decides that he and Will are in need of some brotherly bonding but his plans go awry when Will has a run-in with Joel…

Elsewhere Scott feels increasingly guilty and resolves to patch things up with Cheryl, while Ste mis-times his attempt to get a reference from Chez Chez.



07/02/2012
