>
>
Hollyoaks

17/01 – Dodger witnesses a tender moment Texas and Will

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 17th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 17th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 17th January
SPOILER ALERT

Dodger finally makes it to the hospital to see his brother, but he’s left reeling from yet another shocking discovery

A familiar figure arrives back to hear of recent events at the McQueens and it’s the day of Myra’s fundraiser.

Elsewhere in the village Esther’s bullying continues, but nothing can prepare her for what she is about to see...



08/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         