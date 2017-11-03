|
Hollyoaks
17/01 – Dodger witnesses a tender moment Texas and Will
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 17th January
SPOILER ALERT
Dodger finally makes it to the hospital to see his brother, but he’s left reeling from yet another shocking discovery
A familiar figure arrives back to hear of recent events at the McQueens and it’s the day of Myra’s fundraiser.
Elsewhere in the village Esther’s bullying continues, but nothing can prepare her for what she is about to see...
Alison Potter
08/01/2013
