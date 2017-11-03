17/05 - Brendan is distraught

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May

Joel is left fighting for his life and Brendan is fuelled by thoughts of revenge.



But when Cheryl overhears a conversation between Brendan and Walker she insists that there’s only one person responsible…Brendan. Will this food for thought be too much for him to handle?



Meanwhile a heart to heart between Dennis and Dodger prompts Dodger to reach out to Texas but will it be enough?



Elsewhere an old friend helps Amy realise that she shouldn't spend life wondering 'what if' and she races to find Ally - will it be too late.







