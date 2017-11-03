17/10 – Joel and Theresa return to the village

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 17th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 17th October

SPOILER ALERT



Joel and Theresa return to a rather frosty welcome at the McQueen residence.



A determined Tony decides to prove his love for Cindy with a grand gesture, while Jacqui makes plans for her future with Rhys, how will cheating Cindy and Rhys react?!



Martha is given food for thought when Ste tells her what he really thinks of Ally.



Ash, Callum and Lacey are left devastated when Martha doesn’t show up for their coffee… but who’s really to blame?

