17/09 – Ally evicts Martha from the Kane household

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 17th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 17th September

SPOILER ALERT



The aftermath of the party has serious repercussions for the Kanes as Ally takes charge and evicts Martha from the house. But Callum isn’t happy about Ally’s new-found role within the family.



Whilst Rhys is busy holding his family together, Jacqui and Myra have a girls’ night on the town - much to Rhys’ annoyance.



Jack returns from hospital, but Esther feels unable to speak about Maddie’s bullying.



Cindy is left feeling neglected when Tony leaves her to spend a night with the students celebrating Rob’s birthday.

