Hollyoaks
17/09 – Ally evicts Martha from the Kane household
  
Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Monday 17th September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Monday 17th September 2012


Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide

Monday 17th September
SPOILER ALERT

Brendan witnesses someone laying into Joel.

Mitzeee successfully escapes from prison and tears off, but is handcuffed to prison cellmate Lauren. Cheryl receives tragic news from Nana Flo that she's dying. 

Jono, Bart and Neil head to Amsterdam for the ultimate lads trip…



11/09/2012
