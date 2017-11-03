Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Monday 17th September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide Monday 17th September

SPOILER ALERT



Brendan witnesses someone laying into Joel.



Mitzeee successfully escapes from prison and tears off, but is handcuffed to prison cellmate Lauren. Cheryl receives tragic news from Nana Flo that she's dying.



Jono, Bart and Neil head to Amsterdam for the ultimate lads trip…

Brendan witnesses someone laying into Joel.Mitzeee successfully escapes from prison and tears off, but is handcuffed to prison cellmate Lauren. Cheryl receives tragic news from Nana Flo that she's dying.Jono, Bart and Neil head to Amsterdam for the ultimate lads trip…