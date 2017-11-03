18/01 - Is Callum in over his head?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 18th January

SPOILER ALERT



As Callum spends more and more time with George his concerns for his health grow and it's getting harder for him to keep it a secret.



Things get more complicated when Maddie discovers he wasn’t at home last night and is keen to find out where on earth he was…



Meanwhile aubtely isn't her middle name when Leanne clears the air with Dennis, sticking to her cruel to be kind resolve, leading Dennis to make his mind up – he’s going to India!



Elsewhere Jono and Ruby are falling in love, very cute.





