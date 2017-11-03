18/04 - George abandons Pheobe

In this article



Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th April



As the fire rages on Maddie realises Tilly is missing and goes looking for her, but will her attempts to save Tilly's life endanger her own?



Shortly afterwards George is furious when he finds out that the fire-starter was Pheobe, telling her that this is the last straw and that from now-on, she's on her own.



Pheobe feels racked with guilt but when she sees George talking to the teacher she starts to get paranoid that he might spill the beans.



Elsewhere after pouring his heart out to Annalise Scott is left heartbroken when she tells him there's no chance, poor Scott.





