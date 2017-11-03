>
>
18/12 – Doug gives Ste an ultimatum at the airport

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 18th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 18th December 2012

Tuesday 18th December
Thinking that she’s talking to Ste through the bathroom door, Cheryl makes a revelation that leaves Doug in utter turmoil. Will Doug accept being second best? Or is this the end of him and Ste?

As Theresa maps out the future, Joel makes a decision for them both that leaves Theresa reeling.

Whilst Dodger prepares the proposal of a lifetime, will Texas be able to muster the courage to turn up and admit to what happened with his brother Will?



11/12/2012
