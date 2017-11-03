18/01 – Esther reaches breaking point

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 18th January 2013

As concern mounts for Esther, will anybody help her before she reaches breaking point?



It’s Mitzeee’s birthday, but Riley’s absence weighs heavy on her mind. However her sister is determined to do all she can to cheer her up.



Dirk begins to regret recent events, but is it too late to tell Myra that he’s not ready for marriage?



Meanwhile, Texas gets a nasty surprise when she finds Theresa providing a shoulder for Riley to cry on.

