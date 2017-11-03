>
>
Hollyoaks

18/01 – Esther reaches breaking point

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 18th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 18th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 18th January
SPOILER ALERT

As concern mounts for Esther, will anybody help her before she reaches breaking point?

It’s Mitzeee’s birthday, but Riley’s absence weighs heavy on her mind. However her sister is determined to do all she can to cheer her up.

Dirk begins to regret recent events, but is it too late to tell Myra that he’s not ready for marriage?

Meanwhile, Texas gets a nasty surprise when she finds Theresa providing a shoulder for Riley to cry on.



08/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         