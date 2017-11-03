18/06 - Carmel wakes up to bad news

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 18th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Carmel wakes up from her horrific accident and there is a huge sigh of relief from the McQueen family.



However they're devastated when they hear what the Doctor has to say, will our lovely Carmel be ok?



Meanwhile Mitzeee arrives back from New York but her reunion with Riley isn’t quite what she’d hoped for...



Elsewhere in the village Doug is nervous about taking the next step with Ste, especially with Brendan hovering around in the background.



But it's Ally that makes the situation a whole lot worse when he thinks the picnic in the flat has been arranged for him, causing an embarrassing situation for everyone involved.