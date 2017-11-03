>
>
Hollyoaks

18/10 – Tony and Cindy are in for a big surprise

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 18th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 18th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Thursday 18th October 
SPOILER ALERT

Once more loved-up, Cindy and Tony excitedly head to their newly acquired gym. But the pair are in for a big surprise when they go inside...

Joel repays Tony’s generosity by breaking into his flat, while Theresa spots an opportunity to get a roof over their heads and starts a battle over Kathleen Angel.

Meanwhile, Martha becomes suspicious of Ally but can she convince Ash?

Elsewhere, a forlorn Ruby is left out of the group and is desperate to get back in with Sinead and queen bee Maddie.



09/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         