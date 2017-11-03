18/10 – Tony and Cindy are in for a big surprise

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 18th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 18th October

SPOILER ALERT



Once more loved-up, Cindy and Tony excitedly head to their newly acquired gym. But the pair are in for a big surprise when they go inside...Joel repays Tony’s generosity by breaking into his flat, while Theresa spots an opportunity to get a roof over their heads and starts a battle over Kathleen Angel.Meanwhile, Martha becomes suspicious of Ally but can she convince Ash?Elsewhere, a forlorn Ruby is left out of the group and is desperate to get back in with Sinead and queen bee Maddie.