18/09 – Cindy and Jacqui come to blows

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September 2012
Tuesday 18th September
Cindy tries to make Tony notice her by flirting with Rhys, but she isn’t prepared for Jacqui’s reaction!

Ally continues on his mission to get the Kane family back on track, but Callum is left wondering if it’s all too good to be true. 

Phoebe and Esther bond over their mutual hatred of Maddie, but it looks like their friendship will be brought to a premature end after they’re caught skiving from college.  



11/09/2012
