>
>
Hollyoaks
18/09 – Cindy and Jacqui come to blows
  
Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September 2012


Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide

Tuesday 18th September
SPOILER ALERT
Brendan is furiously driving away from the scene with a beaten Joel next to him. The pair take off on a desperate search for Joel’s dangerous step Dad Mick who has Joel’s phone and is texting Theresa. 

Mick ensures that 'randomly' bumps into her, Cheryl and Nana Flo and sends a picture of them all to Brendan. Realising that the ladies are in danger, Joel and Brendan speed off. 

Mitzeee wills herself to slit Lauren's throat while she sleeps but she can't do it.  Lauren opens her eyes and looks suspiciously at Mitzeee...  

In Amsterdam, Lola and Bart are getting curiously closer as he appears to be falling for Jono's French girlfriend. 

Neil has a bizarre encounter with hip hop star Lethal Bizzle. 



11/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         