Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide Tuesday 18th September

SPOILER ALERT



Brendan is furiously driving away from the scene with a beaten Joel next to him. The pair take off on a desperate search for Joel’s dangerous step Dad Mick who has Joel’s phone and is texting Theresa.



Mick ensures that 'randomly' bumps into her, Cheryl and Nana Flo and sends a picture of them all to Brendan. Realising that the ladies are in danger, Joel and Brendan speed off.



Mitzeee wills herself to slit Lauren's throat while she sleeps but she can't do it. Lauren opens her eyes and looks suspiciously at Mitzeee...



In Amsterdam, Lola and Bart are getting curiously closer as he appears to be falling for Jono's French girlfriend.



Neil has a bizarre encounter with hip hop star Lethal Bizzle.

