|
Hollyoaks
18/09 – Cindy and Jacqui come to blows
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September 2012
Hollyoaks Later Episode GuideTuesday 18th September
SPOILER ALERT
Brendan is furiously driving away from the scene with a beaten Joel next to him. The pair take off on a desperate search for Joel’s dangerous step Dad Mick who has Joel’s phone and is texting Theresa.
Mick ensures that 'randomly' bumps into her, Cheryl and Nana Flo and sends a picture of them all to Brendan. Realising that the ladies are in danger, Joel and Brendan speed off.
Mitzeee wills herself to slit Lauren's throat while she sleeps but she can't do it. Lauren opens her eyes and looks suspiciously at Mitzeee...
In Amsterdam, Lola and Bart are getting curiously closer as he appears to be falling for Jono's French girlfriend.
Neil has a bizarre encounter with hip hop star Lethal Bizzle.
|
|
Alison Potter
11/09/2012
|
Article Plan 18/09 – Cindy and Jacqui come to blows ▼
|