19/01 - Cheryl has big plans

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 19th January

Cheryl has big news for Brendan revelaing that she wants to start University but is deflated when Brendan makes fun of her.



Meanwhile Ruby’s getting mixed messages from Jono who’s feeling self-conscious by his lack of sexual experience.



Elsewhere Callum's loyalty to George is affecting his relationship with Maddie. Whilst Dennis jumps on a plane to Mumbai despite his strong feelings for Leanne.

