Hollyoaks

19/06 - Will Mitzeee put her life on hold for Riley?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 19th June
Tuesday 19th June
Mitzeee’s got everything that she ever could have wanted, glitz and glam and all the camera attention she deserves. 

But as Riley pulls at her heartstrings and needs her help will she put everything on hold? 

Meanwhile Carmel’s depressed about her situation and sees only one way out, which puts Lynsey in a difficult position.

Elsewhere Jack is determined to get rid of the Savage’s boat, but a confrontation in The Dog car park leaves one member of the Savage family in grave danger...




 



12/06/2012
