19/04 - Is Pheobe on her own?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 19th April

SPOILER ALERT



After the fire George refuses to have anything more to do with Pheobe...



But it might not all be lost for her as Jacqui comes to save the day; but Rhys is less than impressed with her plan to help the troubled teen...what exactly does she have in mind?



Meanwhile as Ash realises that Annalise has feelings for Scott she gives her friend a little nudge in the right direction, but will it be too late?



Elsewhere, Barney musters the courage to bury the hatchet with his parents but will he get a good reception?



After the fire George refuses to have anything more to do with Pheobe...But it might not all be lost for her as Jacqui comes to save the day; but Rhys is less than impressed with her plan to help the troubled teen...what exactly does she have in mind?Meanwhile as Ash realises that Annalise has feelings for Scott she gives her friend a little nudge in the right direction, but will it be too late?Elsewhere, Barney musters the courage to bury the hatchet with his parents but will he get a good reception?