>
>
Hollyoaks

19/04 - Is Pheobe on her own?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 19th April 
SPOILER ALERT 

After the fire George refuses to have anything more to do with Pheobe...

But it might not all be lost for her as Jacqui comes to save the day; but Rhys is less than impressed with her plan to help the troubled teen...what exactly does she have in mind? 

Meanwhile as Ash realises that Annalise has feelings for Scott she gives her friend a little nudge in the right direction, but will it be too late? 

Elsewhere, Barney musters the courage to bury the hatchet with his parents but will he get a good reception?

10/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         