19/02 – Texas must make a life-changing decision | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 19th February 2013

SPOILER ALERT



Texas has a difficult decision to make – should she stay and look after Will or go for the internship in New York? With guilt lying heavily on her shoulders, she doesn’t know what to do…Diane offers help and support to an unruly Cindy, but will she accept this rare offering of generosity?Dodger is left shocked as he takes on a mountain of responsibility.