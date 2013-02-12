19/02 – Texas must make a life-changing decision | Hollyoaks spoilers

>
>
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 19th February 2013
Tuesday 19th February
Texas has a difficult decision to make – should she stay and look after Will or go for the internship in New York? With guilt lying heavily on her shoulders, she doesn’t know what to do…

Diane offers help and support to an unruly Cindy, but will she accept this rare offering of generosity?

Dodger is left shocked as he takes on a mountain of responsibility.



12/02/2013
