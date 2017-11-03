|
Hollyoaks
19/03 - Myra's caught in the middle
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 19th March
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 19th March
SPOILER ALERT
Carmel’s Christening plans are thrown into question when Myra finds out that Mercedes isn’t invited and begs Riley to change his mind.
Standing resolute, Riley decides to continue with his game playing but when he invites Mercedes over to see Bobby she gets a lot more than she was expecting.
Elsewhere, Dennis returns from India but Leanne is concerned when it seems that there’s something he’s not telling them and Barney suffers a terrifying encounter
|
|
Maria Bell
13/03/2012
|
Article Plan 19/03 - Myra's caught in the middle ▼
|