19/11 - Ste remains in a coma

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 19th November 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Ste remains in a coma after being hit by the bus. Will he pull through?



In the aftermath of the devastating crash, Phoebe struggles to keep quiet about what she knows.



Meanwhile, one village resident is shocked by how much their partner has discovered.



Elsewhere, an Ally-obsessed Lacey seeks solace in an unlikely friend.

