Hollyoaks
19/11 - Ste remains in a coma
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 19th November
SPOILER ALERT
Ste remains in a coma after being hit by the bus. Will he pull through?
In the aftermath of the devastating crash, Phoebe struggles to keep quiet about what she knows.
Meanwhile, one village resident is shocked by how much their partner has discovered.
Elsewhere, an Ally-obsessed Lacey seeks solace in an unlikely friend.
Alison Potter
13/11/2012
