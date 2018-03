Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 19th October 2012

Lacey decides to play it cool with Dylan – but will she end up regretting it?



A furious Jacqui discovers Theresa and Joel’s plan to use Kathleen Angel.



A hurt Brendan tries to help with Lynsey’s funeral, but Cheryl keeps him at a distance.

