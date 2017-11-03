|
Hollyoaks
19/09 – Callum wants to know what Ally is hiding
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 19th September
SPOILER ALERT
Callum is finally given reason to suspect Ally isn’t all he seems. He recruits George to help him find out what Ally’s hiding.
Following a heart to heart with Jack, Tony reveals his true feelings to Cindy.
Maddie makes a concerted effort to befriend Phoebe, but does she have an ulterior motive?
Jacqui is left fuming when she learns she’s been barred from the coffee shop.
Alison Potter
11/09/2012
