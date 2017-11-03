19/09 – Callum wants to know what Ally is hiding

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th September 2012

Callum is finally given reason to suspect Ally isn’t all he seems. He recruits George to help him find out what Ally’s hiding.



Following a heart to heart with Jack, Tony reveals his true feelings to Cindy.



Maddie makes a concerted effort to befriend Phoebe, but does she have an ulterior motive?



Jacqui is left fuming when she learns she’s been barred from the coffee shop.

