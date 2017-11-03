>
>
Hollyoaks

19/09 – Callum wants to know what Ally is hiding

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th September 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 19th September
SPOILER ALERT

Callum is finally given reason to suspect Ally isn’t all he seems. He recruits George to help him find out what Ally’s hiding. 

Following a heart to heart with Jack, Tony reveals his true feelings to Cindy. 

Maddie makes a concerted effort to befriend Phoebe, but does she have an ulterior motive? 

Jacqui is left fuming when she learns she’s been barred from the coffee shop.



11/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         