Hollyoaks
19/09 – Callum wants to know what Ally is hiding
  
Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide

Wednesday 19th September
Walker hears a noise from the boot and realises Mick could still be alive. What will he do now? 

Meanwhile Joel is completely freaking out and unable to cope with recent events – will Brendan be able to get through to him? 

The fun in Amsterdam continues, but as the day goes on Bart can't help his feelings for Lola and she isn't helping matters... Jono then catches his best friend and his new girlfriend snogging!  

Nancy is dragged by Lauren and Mitzeee to Cheryl's flat. Lauren tells her that they need a getaway driver and Nancy is the perfect person...



