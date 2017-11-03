>
>
Hollyoaks

01/08 - Will is too late to tell Ash how he feels

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 1st August
SPOILER ALERT
 
Will faces up to his feelings for Ash after getting some life changing news, however it seems like he’s too late as she’s cosying up to Ally.

Despite their previous animosity, Browning and Riley bond during an impromptu lads session. But will this uneasy friendship last?  

Carmel is feeling better due to the efforts of her sister and also by some much needed attention from an unexpected source. 

Tony’s College Coffee Games kick off and Scott is surprised when he sees Annalise looking completely unlike her usual herself.

Elsewhere, Amy makes the decision to go back to college.



24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         