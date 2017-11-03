|
Hollyoaks
01/08 - Will is too late to tell Ash how he feels
Hollyoaks Episode Guide
Wednesday 1st August
SPOILER ALERT
Will faces up to his feelings for Ash after getting some life changing news, however it seems like he’s too late as she’s cosying up to Ally.
Despite their previous animosity, Browning and Riley bond during an impromptu lads session. But will this uneasy friendship last?
Carmel is feeling better due to the efforts of her sister and also by some much needed attention from an unexpected source.
Tony’s College Coffee Games kick off and Scott is surprised when he sees Annalise looking completely unlike her usual herself.
Elsewhere, Amy makes the decision to go back to college.
Alison Potter
24/07/2012
