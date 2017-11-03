01/08 - Will is too late to tell Ash how he feels

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 1st August

SPOILER ALERT

Will faces up to his feelings for Ash after getting some life changing news, however it seems like he’s too late as she’s cosying up to Ally.



Despite their previous animosity, Browning and Riley bond during an impromptu lads session. But will this uneasy friendship last?



Carmel is feeling better due to the efforts of her sister and also by some much needed attention from an unexpected source.



Tony’s College Coffee Games kick off and Scott is surprised when he sees Annalise looking completely unlike her usual herself.



Elsewhere, Amy makes the decision to go back to college.