01/02 - Pheobe gets attacked

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 1st February

SPOILER ALERT



George and Pheobe are in serious danger out on the streets as Pheobe gets attacked.



Although George tries to stave off her attacker he is grateful when a woman called Deena manages to instead and offers them some food at her house.



But things aren't quite right and Phoebe can't shake the fact that she has a bad feeling about Deena - and we soon realise that she has cause to be. R



Meanwhile Ruby is totally smitten after sleeping with Jono, but is soon left confused about his intentions. At the same time unsure of their reactions, Jono is embarrassed to admit his relationship with Ruby in front of his friends.



Elsewhere Aussie Ally moves into Rhys and Jacqui’s flat. But his presence doesn't go unnoticed by Amy and Ste - they've both got the hots for him and aren't afraid to show it!



George and Pheobe are in serious danger out on the streets as Pheobe gets attacked.Although George tries to stave off her attacker he is grateful when a woman called Deena manages to instead and offers them some food at her house.But things aren't quite right and Phoebe can't shake the fact that she has a bad feeling about Deena - and we soon realise that she has cause to be. RMeanwhile Ruby is totally smitten after sleeping with Jono, but is soon left confused about his intentions. At the same time unsure of their reactions, Jono is embarrassed to admit his relationship with Ruby in front of his friends.Elsewhere Aussie Ally moves into Rhys and Jacqui’s flat. But his presence doesn't go unnoticed by Amy and Ste - they've both got the hots for him and aren't afraid to show it!