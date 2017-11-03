01/02 – Panic strikes as Will goes missing from the party

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 1st February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 1st February

SPOILER ALERT



Panic strikes the village as Will has disappeared – can Dodger find him before it’s too late?



John Paul struggles with the pressure of being a job-seeking single parent and to make things worse a shock visit turns his world upside down.



In hot water, the McQueens seek help from an unlikely source, but for what repayment?

Panic strikes the village as Will has disappeared – can Dodger find him before it’s too late?John Paul struggles with the pressure of being a job-seeking single parent and to make things worse a shock visit turns his world upside down.In hot water, the McQueens seek help from an unlikely source, but for what repayment?