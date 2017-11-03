|
Hollyoaks
01/02 – Panic strikes as Will goes missing from the party
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 1st February
SPOILER ALERT
Panic strikes the village as Will has disappeared – can Dodger find him before it’s too late?
John Paul struggles with the pressure of being a job-seeking single parent and to make things worse a shock visit turns his world upside down.
In hot water, the McQueens seek help from an unlikely source, but for what repayment?
Alison Potter
22/01/2013
